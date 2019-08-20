Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Luxfer’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Luxfer an industry rank of 176 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,782. The firm has a market cap of $436.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

