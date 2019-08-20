Maecenas Price Hits $0.0596 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $55,747.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00260730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.01302554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091760 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

