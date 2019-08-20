Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,857 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

