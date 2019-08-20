Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.9% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,458. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

