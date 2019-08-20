Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $420,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

