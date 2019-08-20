Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,337,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,887,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 508.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.87. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.28. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

