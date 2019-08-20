Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. 286,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

