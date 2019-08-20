Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth about $2,753,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth about $914,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,353,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 32,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,155. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

