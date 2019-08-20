Mallcoin (MLC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 52.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $600,762.00 and $17,456.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.