Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,489. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $103.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.