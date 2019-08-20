Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 167,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 95.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $360.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.