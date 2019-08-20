Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $15,124,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $5,559,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Chemical Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $13,149,000.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 61,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,025. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

