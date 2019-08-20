Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,499,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 1,244,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,155,365. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.