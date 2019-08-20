Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,152 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 29.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $230,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.27. 1,357,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.