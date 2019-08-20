Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex by 23.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after purchasing an additional 408,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Paychex by 54.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 856,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 301,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Paychex by 489.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 331,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,966. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.