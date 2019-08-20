Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $159.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

