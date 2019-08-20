Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $97.22, approximately 957,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 425,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.31.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Ovidio Elias Vitas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $39,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $121,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

