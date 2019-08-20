Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 4.21 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 433 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of $146.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.84.

Get Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust alerts:

About Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.