Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Masco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after buying an additional 88,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 8.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,869. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.