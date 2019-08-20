Mass Vehicle Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Profile

Mass Vehicle Ledger is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official message board is blog.mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official website is mvlchain.io.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Trading

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

