Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires 320 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 247.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,126. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.