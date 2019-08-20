Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $7,736,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.20. 100,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.