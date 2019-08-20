Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Has $918,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $293.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

