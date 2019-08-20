Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Invests $44,000 in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 61.8% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

BMV VWOB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $1,606.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

