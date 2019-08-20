Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.95. 897,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

