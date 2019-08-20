Matryx Reaches Market Cap of $877,287.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Matryx token can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, RightBTC and Huobi. Matryx has a total market cap of $877,287.00 and approximately $97,509.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.76 or 0.04720737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai.

Matryx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

