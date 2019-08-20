MaxLinear (MXL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

8/8/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/1/2019 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – MaxLinear was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2019 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/3/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/27/2019 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2019 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 7,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,994. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,920. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 56.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

