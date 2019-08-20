MediBloc [MED] (MED) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,704.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.01817450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.02930725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00699652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00796005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00480536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00126864 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

