Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,122 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 58.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,907,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,815,000 after acquiring an additional 372,917 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 1,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,081. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

