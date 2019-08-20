Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,556 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 56,378.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 800,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,744,000 after acquiring an additional 720,806 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 48.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,701,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,895,000 after acquiring an additional 558,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 78.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 928,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. 49,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,132. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

