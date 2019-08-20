Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $44,913.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,025. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

