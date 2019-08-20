Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,961 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,586,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,668 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 132.7% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,434 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,530. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

