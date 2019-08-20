Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

