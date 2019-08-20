Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viacom by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after acquiring an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viacom by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Viacom by 15.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Viacom during the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Viacom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 119,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.