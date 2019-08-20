Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 624 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. 324,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 37,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,017,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

