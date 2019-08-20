Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $63.23 million and $4.60 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, TOPBTC and QBTC. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.01840962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056755 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,381,254 coins and its circulating supply is 72,607,399 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC, HitBTC and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

