MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of MGM Resorts International worth $47,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after acquiring an additional 366,980 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,334.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 264,889 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,305,638.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 1,139,138 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100 in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

