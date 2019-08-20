Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.42. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 3,237,437 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

