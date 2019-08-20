Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

MLND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.97.

MLND opened at $7.27 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.64.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 442,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 115,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 288.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

