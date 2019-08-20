Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $83.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 226 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,297. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,815,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,263,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

