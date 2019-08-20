MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MODEL-X-coin has a total market capitalization of $78,062.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00260752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.01300658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net.

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

