Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Buys $1,374,750.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $167,059.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MHK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. 21,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,418. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $196.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,056,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 599,723 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,682,000 after acquiring an additional 513,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after acquiring an additional 232,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.41.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

