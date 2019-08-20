Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.43, approximately 1,141,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,459,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.98.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

