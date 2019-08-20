Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Reaches $92,225.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $92,225.00 and $10.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,154,148 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

