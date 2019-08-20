Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,420,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,529,000 after purchasing an additional 262,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Torchmark by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 151,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 1,351.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 369,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMK remained flat at $$88.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.26.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Torchmark news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $531,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,424 shares of company stock worth $13,481,499 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

