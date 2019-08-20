Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 8,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

