Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

MRK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.22. 263,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

