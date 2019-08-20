Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $332,808,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,542,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,141,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,223,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,882,000 after acquiring an additional 301,334 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

