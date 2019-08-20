Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,499,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

