Morgan Stanley Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $141.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Shares of SRE opened at $139.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

